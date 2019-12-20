Wrestlilng meets at St. Boniface gym this weekend

St. Boniface Gym will be a busy place this weekend.

On Friday night, the Elgin Youth Wrestling Program will host their annual tournament. Action is slated to get underway around 5:30 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, the EPPJ Wrestling Tournament will be held. Weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with wrestling hopefully to get underway around 9 a.m.

Among the schools competing this year, in addition to EPPJ, are Weeping Water, Pender, Summerland, McCool Junction, Hartington CC, North Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Nebraska Christian, GACC, Riverside, Doniphan-Trumbull, Palmer, Plainvioew, Central Valley, Quad County Northeast, Fullerton, Pleasanton, West Holt, Twin Loup, Meridian, Twin River and Kenesaw. Medals will be awarded to the top four wrestlers in each class. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for K-12 students.