Wrestlers Find Tough Competition At Cyclone Invitational

CLEARWATER — In their final tune-up before they put it all on the line at district, Wolfpack wrestlers competed Friday at the Cyclone Invitational.

Coaches Doug Jones and Mike Zegers took four Wolfpack wrestlers into battle Friday, one came away with a medal.

Freshman Cory Romej increased his season record to 18-16 by placing second in the 106-pound division.

The Wolfpack had three other wrestlers compete. Senior Geoffrey Carr won his quarterfinal round match, pinning Travis Fleetwood of Elkhorn Valley in 1:38.

Burwell took the team title at the Cyclone Invitational with 178.5 points followed by Elkhorn Valley 123, Plainview 111, West Holt 94, Winside 82, Howells-Dodge 63, St. Mary’s 52, Sioux City West 38, North Central 34, Fullerton 31, Clearwater/Orchard 30, Osmond 24, West Point-Beemer JV 24 and EPPJ 18.

Individual results were:

106 – Cory Romej (Elgin Public/Pope John) 18-16 won by fall over Lane Damme (Winside) 9-15 (Fall 5:52); Koby Ellis (Winside) 29-4 won by fall over Romej (Fall 1:44)

126 – Mitchell Petersen (Elkhorn Valley) 18-15 won by decision over Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John) 22-14 (Dec 6-4); Henn received a bye; Sean Mann (Winside) 12-7 won by major decision over Henn (MD 10-0)

132 – Geoffrey Carr (Elgin Public/Pope John) 10-17 received a bye; Carr won by fall over Travis Fleetwood (Elkhorn Valley) 2-6 (Fall 1:38); Trenton Steinkraus (Plainview ) 34-2 won by fall over Carr (Fall 1:07); Jaegher Ogden (West Holt ) 11-15 won by fall over Carr (Fall 1:44)

138 – Paul Gubbels (Osmond ) 22-10 won by fall over Hayes Miller (Elgin Public/Pope John ) 5-22 (Fall 0:29); Miller received a bye; Mason King (Winside ) 14-17 won by fall over Miller (Fall 0:52)