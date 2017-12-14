More than 20 wrestling teams are scheduled to compete Saturday at the Wolfpack Invitational.
In addition to Elgin Public-Pope John, other wrestling teams planning to attend are Palmer, Weeping Water, Plainview, Pender, Central Valley, Clearwater-Orchard, Randolphy, St. Mary’s, Fullerton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pleasanton, North Central, West Holt, Cross County/Osceola, Twin Loup, Nebraska Christian, Meridian, GACC, Twin River, Riverside, Kenesay and GICC.
First round action is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by first round consolations, semi-finals, consolation semi-finals, consolation finals and finals.
The tournament will be held at St. Boniface gymnasium.
Wolfpack Wrestling Invite is Saturday
