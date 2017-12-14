Wolfpack wrestlers split matches against Cyclones

ORCHARD — Wolfpack wrestlers were in action Thursday evening, competing in a dual against Orchard-Clearwater.

All five EPPJ wrestlers were suited up to compete. Four saw action on the mat, the other wrestler (Hayes Miller) won by forfeit.

Competing at 120 pounds, Jordan Lindgren was matched up against Cyclone Eli Thiele. Lindgren continues to show promise as an up & coming Wolfpack wrestler. On this night, however, Thiele was able to pinn Lindgren in 1:25.

The Henn brothers again were victorious for the Wolfpack. Senior Logan Henn, wrestling at 126 pounds, pinned James Kester in 3:27. Luke Henn, competing at 132 pounds, pinned Joseph Ferris in 1:29. Both wrestlers have lost just once in a season less than two weeks old.

Senior Cam Nielsen drew Jacob Bennett in the 195-pound division. Nielsen showed flashes of good things to come before Bennett gained the advantage and pinned the Wolfpack wrestler in 1:22.

EPPJ also had a dual with St. Mary’s and claimed a victory based on forfeits as no team members wrestled.