Wolfpack Wrestlers Bring Home Two Medals From Burwell Invite

BURWELL — Wolfpack wrestlers brought home two medals Friday from the Burwell Invite. Freshman Corey Romej and junior Logan Henn found their way to the medal stand.

Romej evened his season record at 7-7, placing third in the 106 pound weight class. Romej won three matches at the tournament, two by pin.

Henn, competing at 120 pounds, placed fourth. He won two matches, one by pin. Wolfpack results were:

106 pounds — Corey Romej (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 7-7 received a bye; Quarterfinal – Romej won by fall over Tyson Brott (Ansley/Litchfield) 4-4 (Fall 1:20); Semifinal – Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 25-7 won by fall over Romej (Fall 1:35); Cons. Semi – Romej won by fall over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 11-9 (Fall 3:34); 3rd Place Match – Romej won by rule over Nate Ruhl (Centura) 11-12 (RULE)

120 — Logan Henn (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 12-3 received a bye; Quarterfinal – Henn won by major decision over Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 15-11 (MD 9-0; Semifinal – Coy Gideon (Burwell) 11-1 won by decision over Henn (Dec 7-0); Cons. Semi – Henn won by fall over Dylan Osborn (Twin Loup) 7-9 (Fall 2:20); 3rd Place Match – Cristian Carranza (Cross County) 19-6 won by decision over Henn (Dec 8-2)

126 — Kyle Jackson (Hershey) 7-7 won by fall over Luke Henn (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 8-5 (Fall 1:07); Henn won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-7 (Fall 0:27); Cons. Round 2 – Blake Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 8-8 won by decision over Henn (Dec 8-3)

132 – Collin Lothrop (St. Paul) 7-6 won by fall over Geoffrey Carr (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 6-11 (Fall 0:33); Cons. Round 1 – Carr won by medical forfeit over Alejandro Quiroga (Hershey) 3-14 (M. For.); Cons. Round 2 – Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 14-10 won by fall over Carr (Fall 1:55)

132 – Tanner Douglas (Ravenna) 12-7 won by fall over Hayes Miller (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 2-12 (Fall 1:02); Cons. Round 1 – Jaegher Ogden (West Holt) 6-7 won by fall over Miller (Fall 2:13)

195 – Hunter Kocian (St. Paul) 10-5 won by fall over Ervin Dohmen (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 1-7 (Fall 0:30); Cons. Round 1 – Dohmen received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – Reid Helgoth (Burwell) 7-6 won by fall over Dohmen (Fall 0:35)