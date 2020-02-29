Wolfpack wrap up regular season with loss to Cardinals

O’NEILL — Ahead after one quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John suddenly went cold and St. Mary’s capitalized to defeat the Wolfpack 62 to 38.

In what could be a preview of a subdistrict championship matchup, EPPJ showed they could play with the Cardinals, particularly in the first quarter.

Freshman Paiton Hoefer had nine points in the first quarter to keep pace with St. Mary’s balanced attack. Senior Conor Ramold added two treys and, with under a minute left in the quarter, Jack Wemhoff scored on a drive to the basket to give EPPJ a 17 to 16 lead.

