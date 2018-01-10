Wolfpack Action — Tuesday night games

Boys and Girls Basketball

Wolfpack Girls

ELGIN — Speed kills.

The Wolfpack played “fast” Tuesday night to the tune of a 60 to 45 victory over Fullerton at St. Boniface Gymnasium.

Eight minutes of fury broke open a close game. The Wolfpack led 10 to nine to start the second quarter. Then the team stepped up their game, outscoring their opponent 31 to 8 to take a 41 to 17 lead at halftime.

The lead grew to 60 to 30 by the end of the third quarter.

Wolfpack reserves played a good portion of the fourth quarter as Fullerton outscored EPPJ 15 to 0.

The backcourt tandem of Calli Krebs and Allyson Wemhoff combined for 35 points in the game, Krebs had 21 and Wemhoff tossed in 14.

Wolfpack 60, Fullerton 45

Fullerton 9 8 13 15 — 45

Wolfpack 10 31 19 0 — 60

Wolfpack — Calli Krebs 21, Paige Meis 9, Kayce Kallhoff 4, Allyson Wemhoff 14, Heather Bauer 2, Kaylee Martinsen 2, Lydia Behnk 8.

Wolfpack Boys

ELGIN — Fullerton started the game with a technical foul, then outscored the Wolfpack to claim a 69 to 59 victory Tuesday night.

Coming off their first victory last week against Spalding Academy, the Wolfpack continued to show improvement as four players scored in double figures. The balanced scoring attack was led by Ashton Krebs with 16 points, Kyle Schumacher had 11, Hunter Reestman and Conor Ramold each had 10.

Fullerton built a 10-point lead at halftime. In the second half, EPPJ matched their opponent point for point.

The third quarter was played at a furious pace, Fullerton scoring 29 points, two points more than the Wolfpack. The teams cooled off in the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack outscored their opponent nine to seven.

Fullerton 69, Wolfpack 59

Fullerton 16 17 29 7 — 69

Wolfpack 14 9 27 9 — 59

Wolfpack — Hunter Reestman 10, Conor Ramold 10, Ashton Evans 8, Ashton Krebs 16, Kyle Schumacher 11, Liam Heithoff 4, Adam Dreger 0.