Wolfpack Trio Combine For 42 Points In Loss To Boyd County

ELGIN — Boyd County jumped out on top of the Wolfpack early and went on to claim a 70 to 55 victory in boys basketball action Monday night.

Originally scheduled to be played in December but postponed due to bad weather, Monday night’s game saw Boyd County jump out to a 19 to 11 lead after one quarter, then increase the margin to 35 to 23 at halftime.

The Wolfpack cut into the lead in the third quarter, outscoring their opponent 17 to 13 to trail 48 to 40 entering the fourth quarter. Boyd County then put the game away by outscoring EPPJ 22 to 15.

Chad Bode led EPPJ with 19 points, Hunter Reestman scored 12 and Ashton Evans had 11.

Boyd County 70, EPPJ 55

Boyd County..19 16 13 22 — 70

Wolfpack……11 12 17 15 — 55

Wolfpack — Kenny Bush 2-7 1-2 5, Hunter Reestman 4-10 2-2 12, Conor Ramold 1-5 0-0 2, Ashton Evans 4-9 1-2 11, Kyle Schumacher 2-6 2-2 6, Chad Bode 9-18 0-0 19. Team totals: 22-55 6-8 55. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 5-14 (Hunter Reestman 2, Ashton Evans 2, Chad Bode 1). Boyd County team totals: 26-54 9-18 70. Three-point shots — Boyd County 9-21.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 38 (Ashton Evans 11, Chad Bode 10), Boyd County 36. Assists — Wolfpack 12 (Ashton Evans 6). Steals — Wolfpack 10 (Chad Bode 3, Ashton Evans 3), Boyd County 9. Turnovers — Wolfpack 20, Boyd County 12.