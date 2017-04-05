Wolfpack Track Teams Compete At Antelope County Track Meet

NELIGH — The Antelope County Track Meet, for the first time in years, was actually held in Antelope County Tuesday.

The new six-lane track at Neligh/Oakdale High School was the scene of some early-season efforts showcasing the best track athletes from EPPJ, Elkhorn Valley, Clearwater/Orchard and the host school.

Individual results were:

Neligh/Oakdale won the boys team title with 191 points followed by Elkhorn Valley 154, Orchard/Clearwater 81 and EPPJ 38.

Elkhorn Valley won the girls team title with 155 points followed by Orchard/Clearwater 141, Neligh/Oakdale 96 and EPPJ 78.

First-place efforts from the Wolfpack included Lydia Behnk in the triple jump and the girls 3200 and 400 meter relay teams.

Wolfpack athletes who placed at the meet were:

Boys

Discus — 1. Dylan Wilins, EV, 131’4.5”; 5. Nick Iburg, EPPJ, 82’1”

Triple jump — 1. Grant White, NO, 39’4”; 5. Kyle Schumacher, EPPJ, 37’8.5”

Shot put — 1. Dylan Wilins, EV, 41’10”; 4. Carter Schindler, 38’1”; 6. Brady Hupp, EPPJ, 35’0.5”

High jump — 1. Jacob Long,OC, 5’10”

Long jump — 1. Jayden Arehart, NO, 18’9”; 6. Cameron Nielsen, EPPJ, 14’8.25”

Pole vault — 1. Tyler Miller, EV, 10’

1600 meter relay — 1. EV, 3:58.42

800 meter run — 1. Tyson Belitz, NO, 2:19.02; 5. Garet Behnk, EPPJ, 2:55.63

400 meter dash — 1. Tucker Hecht, EV, 56.6 seconds; 6. Luke Henn, EPPJ, 1:05.8

110 hurdles — 1. Brayden Effie, EV, 17.5 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Brayden Effie, EV, 43.62 seconds

3200 meter relay — 1. EV, 12:27.84; 2. EPPJ, 13:55.50

1600 meter run — 1. Austin Miller, EV, 5:00.99; 3. Adam Dreger, EPPJ, 5:36.09

400 meter relay — 1. NO, 48.59 seconds; 4. EPPJ, 57.32

3200 meter run — 1. Austin Miller, EV, 11:06.00; 2. Adam Dreger, EPPJ, 12:36.58

200 meter dash — 1. Cade Wilkinson, NO, 25.37 seconds; 4. Cameron Nielsen, EPPJ, 25.88

100 meter dash — 1. Cade Wilkinson, NO, 11.95 seconds; 5. Cameron Nielsen, EPPJ, 12.63

Girls

Discus — 1. Grace Rittscher, OC, 90’4.5”; 2. Grace Henn, EPPJ, 82’10”

Triple jump — 1. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 34’1”; 5. Kayce Kallhoff, EPPJ, 28’6”; 6. Faith Kinney, EPPJ, 28’1.5”

Shot put — 1. Brooklynn Chipps, OC, 34’8”

High jump — 1. JoCee Johnson, OC, 4’10”

Long jump — 1. Sierra Rhystrom, EV, 14’9.5”; 3. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 14’6.5”

Pole vault — 1. Amber Miller, EV, 8’6”; 5. Calli Krebs, EPPJ, 5’6”

1600 meter run — 1. Kylie Thiele, OC, 5:46.9; 3. Anna Heilhecker, EPPJ, 6:33.6; 4. Allyson Wemhoff, EPPJ, 6:57.6

800 meter run — 1. Allison Kerkman, OC, 2:45.4; 5. Heather Bauer, EPPJ, 2:54.1; 6. Calli Krebs, EPPJ, 2:59.0

400 meter dash — 1. Amber Miller, EV, 1:08.4; 4. Haley Zegers, EPPJ, 1:12.8; 6. Faith Kinney, EPPJ, 1:13.7

100 meter hurdles — 1. Alyx Siems, OC, 18.00 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Hannah Ollendick, EV, 51.6 seconds

3200 meter relay — 1. EPPJ, 11:21.69

1600 meter relay — 1. OC, 4:36.95; 2. EPPJ, 4:40.31

400 meter relay — 1. EPPJ, 55.84 seconds

3200 meter run — 1. Alison Stineman, EV, 14:01.00; 2. Sydney Kerkman, EPPJ, 14:49.71; 5. Olivia Lindgren, EPPJ, 17.02.00

200 meter dash — 1. Kylie Thiele, OC, 27.82 seconds

100 meter dash — 1. Alexis Jensen, NO, 13.63 seconds