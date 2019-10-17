Wolfpack split Tuesday matches

O’NEILL — Elgin Public-Pope John varsity volleyball split a pair of matches Tuesday night.

Competing at the St. Mary’s Triangular, EPPJ (9-12) swept the Cardinals 25-20 and 25-11, and fell to Humphrey St. Francis 25-13 and 25-12. Against St. Mary’s, the Wolfpack recorded 25 kills at the net. Leading the way was sophomore Lexi Bode with eight, Harlie Bode had six, Haley Zegers and Kirsten Krebs each had five.

Taylynne Charf had 11 set assists, Kayce Kallhoff had nine.

Flyers ‘fly’

Humphrey St. Francis was another story as the Flyers prevailed 25-13 and 25-12.

The Wolfpack’s attack at the net recorded more errors (21) than kills (14). Krebs led hitters with five kills, Harlie Bode and Skyler Meis each had three. EPPJ had 37 digs in the match. Read more about the story in the print edition of the Elgin Review.