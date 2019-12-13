Wolfpack selected for all-state honorable mention

Three members of this year’s Wolfpack volleyball team earned postseason honors from the state’s largest daily newspapers.

The Omaha World-Herald (OWH) and the Lincoln Journal-Star (LJS) announced their all-state selections Sunday.

EPPJ freshman Taylynne Charf along with seniors’ Kayce Kallhoff and Haley Zegers received LJS honorable mention in Class D1. The trio received the same recognition in the Omaha paper.