Wolfpack remain unbeaten with win over Riverside

ELGIN — The Los Angeles Lakers used the word “Showtime” to describe their style of play as outlet passes would lead to easy baskets.

The Wolfpack girls basketball team maybe should be looking for a similar type of word to describe their style of play.

EPPJ ran the other team off the court, this time posting a 60 to 26 victory over visiting Riverside (3-2) on Saturday.

Four Wolfpack players scored in double figures in a game where EPPJ built a 41 to nine lead by halftime.

Senior Paige Meis led the scoring parade with 16 points, Allyson Wemhoff and Lydia Behnk each had 14 and Calli Krebs added 12. The Wolfpack (4-0) had five three-point baskets in the opening quarter as they jumped out to a 23 to 5 lead. Krebs and Wemhoff each had two treys and Meis added the other. They added two more treys in the second quarter to go up 43 to nine at halftime.