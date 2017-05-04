Wolfpack place second at NVC Golf Meet

Three Wolfpack golfers finished in the top 10 Thursday at the Niobrara Valley Conference Golf Tournament.

Conditions were chilly as golfers tried to stay warm at Summerland Golf Course.

Leading the Wolfpack was Liam Heithoff. A junior, Heithoff shot an 18-hole score of 80 to place third. Teammates Chad Bode (84) placed fifth and Miles Schrage (86) finished seventh. Other Wolfpack scores were Hunter Reestman 96 and Cade Heithoff 116.

Atkinson West Holt claimed the team title with a score of 320.

The Wolfpack placed second at 346. Other local schools and their team scores were Clearwater-Orchard (389) fourth, Neligh-Oakdale (396) sixth and Elkhorn Valley (no team score).