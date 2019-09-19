Wolfpack netters open season with loss to LHNE

ELGIN — It was a learning experience.

Elgin Public-Pope John learned what areas they need to work on, following a season-opening loss to Lutheran High Northeast Thursday night.

The Eagles came to Elgin and swept the Wolfpack 25-20, 25-14 and 25-23.

Prior to the start of the season, Coach Tina Thiele-Blecher said playing bigger schools is a way to measure areas where the Wolfpack need to improve. The strategy has worked in past years, and will likely work again.

On this night, the Eagles used their height and quickness to attack the young Wolfpack squad.

In Set #1, the teams were tied at 13-all when the Eagles put together a six-to-three run to take a 19 to 16 lead. EPPJ fought back behind kills from juniors’ Harlie Bode and Kirsten Krebs to pull within two, 22 to 20. The Eagles then closed out the set with a kill by Becca Gebhardt and an ace serve from Amber Bockelman.

