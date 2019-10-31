Wolfpack netters fall to CWC at D1-5 Subdistrict

ALBION — Chambers/Wheeler Central ended the Wolfpack’s volleyball season Monday, sweeping EPPJ 25-18, 25-11 and 25-15 at the D1-5 Subdistrict Tournament.

For the third time this season, the Lady Renegades swept the Wolfpack.

In Set #1, Lexi Bode’s hitting and a swarming defense kept CWC from pulling away. Bode’s kills, late in the set, gave Wolfpack fans plenty to cheer.

Set #2 was another story as senior Taylor Peter’s powerful net game and strong serving kept the Wolfpack behind on the scoreboard. CWC jumped out to a 15 to 2 lead as Peter had back-to-back ace serves. A kill by Haley Zegers made the score 20 to 6 before CWC closed out the set.

In the final set, an ace serve by Skyler Meis pulled EPPJ to within one, 7 to 6. The teams traded points before CWC made a run to take a 16 to 9 lead. Zegers recorded a kill at the net to cut the Renegades lead to six points, 16 to 10. Peter then had back-to-back kills to spark a run to close out the match.

Krebs and Lexi Bode each had five kills to lead Wolfpack hitters.

Zegers had three solo blocks. Taylynne Charf had a team-high nine set assists.

With the loss the Wolfpack finish the season with a record of 14-15.

CWC 3, Wolfpack 0

CWC…………………..25 25 25

Wolfpack………………18 11 15

Attacks (K/Att./E) — Haley Zegers 2/10/3, Lexi Bode 5/19/6, Kayce Kallhoff 3/13/3, Harlie Bode 1/11/3, Skyler Meis 0/2/0, Kirsten Krebs 5/32/1, Taylynne Charf 0/5/0, Ally Selting 0/1/0. Team totals: 16/93/16.

Serving (A/SA/SE) — Haley Zegers 0/4/0, Kayce Kallhoff 0/5/0, Faith Kinney 1/2/0, Harlie Bode 0/2/0, Skyler Meis 1/7/3, Kirsten Krebs 0/7/0, Taylynne Charf 0/8/0, Ally Selting 1/10/1. Team totals: 3/45/4.

Blocks (BS/BA) — Haley Zegers 3/0, Lexi Bode 0/1, Team totals: 3/1.

Digs (D/DE) — Haley Zegers 10/3, Lexi Bode 4/3, Kayce Kallhoff 18/4, Faith Kinney 1/0, Harlie Bode 0/1, Skyler Meis 3/6, Kirsten Krebs 14/8, Taylynne Charf 7/4, Ally Selting 8/2. Team totals: 65/31.

Setting (Asst./BHA/BHE) — Haley Zegers 0/1/0, Lexi Bode 0/1/0, Kayce Kallhoff 7/37/0, Skyler Meis 0/1/0, Kirsten Krebs 0/1/0, Taylynne Charf 9/36/0. Team totals: 16/77/0.

Serve receive (R/RE) — Haley Zegers 14/1, Lexi Bode 2/0, Kayce Kallhoff 5/2, Faith Kinney 2/0, Skyler Meis 5/0, Kirsten Krebs 20/3, Taylynne Charf 3/0, Ally Selting 6/3. Team totals: 57/9.