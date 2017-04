EWING — The Wolfpack golf team started the season in fine fashion, winning a five-team tournament at Summerland Golf Course.

The Wolfpack shot a nine-hole score of 187. Taking second was Clearwater-Orchard at 227 followed by Elkhorn Valley at 238. Ewing and CWC did not figure in the team scoring.

Medalist was Wolfpack senior Chad Bode who shot a nine-hole score of 40.

Members of the 2017 team are, l-r: Hunter Reestman, Liam Heithoff, Miles Schrage, Chad Bode and Cade Heithoff. Photo submitted