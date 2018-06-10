Wolfpack golfers compete at State Golf Tournament

NORTH PLATTE — For one Wolfpack golfer, it was the culmination of a high school career, for another it was an opportunity to see what the future might hold.

Senior Liam Heithoff and junior Hunter Reestman competed Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22-23, at the Class D State Golf Tournament held at Lake Maloney Golf Course south of North Platte.

There, the best golfers in Class D gathered for 36 holes of competition. Conditions were some of the best of the year, warm with light breezes.

Reestman open Tuesday with an 88, Heithoff shot a 95. Then, on the final 18 holes of the tournament, Reestman again carded an 88 while Heithoff raised his game to shoot an 83.

Reestman finished with a two-day total of 176 and placed 29th. Heithoff finished with a two-day total of 178, good enough for 32nd out of 94 golfers competing.

“The boys played really well,” Wolfpack Coach Trent Ostransky said after the conclusion of the tournament. “To score well on that course it’s important to hit a straight tee shot and keep it in the fairway as much as possible. Hunter did a good job both days of being consistent off the tee box, which led to some low scores. Liam struggled with that on day one, but the second day he was a lot more consistent with all of his clubs and got back to playing his game. I was happy with how Liam battled back on the second day and finished on a positive note.

“Overall, I’m proud of the both of them for finishing their season at state. With Liam being a senior, it was a nice going out party. For Hunter, I think it was a good confidence booster and it showed him what he has to do to get there next year. I’m excited to see what he can do for us next year.”

Winning top honors as medalist was sophomore Ryan Weiss of Franklin who shot a 76-75 151. Senior Mason Hale of West Holt also finished with a 151. In a sudden-death playoff, Weiss won on the second hole. Finishing third was senior Andrew Lauby of Loomis with a two-day total of 152.

West Holt, who won the D3 district title at Summerland one week earlier, won the Class D team championship with a team score of 639. Franklin was second at 652 and Medicine Valley placed third at 714. Clearwater-Orchard finished eighth in the team standings with a score of 760.