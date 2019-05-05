Wolfpack golf compete at Wausa

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Hunter Reestman carded an 18-hole score of 88 at the Wausa meet, finishing in 9th place. Photo submitted

Niobrara-Verdigre host meet at Wausa.

WAUSA — Neligh-Oakdale claimed the team title Wednesday at the Niobrara-Verdigre Invite.
Played at the golf course in Wausa, the Warriors defeated Boyd County on the second playoff hole to win the championship. Both teams finished with a score of 363. Other team scores were Bloomfield-Wausa 368, Clearwater/Orchard 368, Crofton 370, EPPJ 390, Osmond 401 and Niobrara-Verdigre 404.
Boyd County’s Colby Hansen earned medalist honors, shooting a 79.

Wolfpack scores
The Wolfpack’s Hunter Reestman finished ninth in the individual standings, carding an 18-hole score of 88. He went out in 45 and then shot a 43 on the back nine.
EPPJ junior Conor Ramold was the only other Wolfpack golfer to break 100, shooting a (45-51) 96.
Other Wolfpack scores were Adam Dreger (52-50) 102, Kyle Schumacher (52-52) 104 and Skylar Reestman (58-59) 117.
Neligh-Oakdale was led by Neven Kline, Garrett Belitz and Austin Rice, all shooting 88.
Gage Clifton led Clearwater/Orchard with an 81.
JV scores
Wolfpack JV scores were Luke Henn 110, Lane Bartak 110 and Cade Heithoff 112.