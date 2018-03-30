Wolfpack golf team preview

ELGIN — For Coach Trent Ostransky, year two at the helm of the Wolfpack golf program means excitement for what the upcoming season holds.

“I’m excited for this year’s team,” he told The Elgin Review last week. “We’re returning Liam Heithoff and Hunter Reestman who were on varsity all year last year and our only returning letter winners.”

They are just two of 13 student-athletes looking to return the Wolfpack to state.

“Liam was consistently coming in the clubhouse with low scores and always found himself in medal contention,” Ostransky said. “Same with Hunter. He brought in scores for us last year that helped our team place in many meets. He, too, was in medal contention most of the year last year.”

Sophomore Cade Heithoff is the only other golfer on the team with varsity experience. The experience he gained last year should lead to better scores this season.

Still, Coach Ostransky has several positions to fill on the varsity team.

Expected to vie for spots on the varsity are seniors’ Hayes Miller, Cole Preister, Ashton Krebs, Ashton Evans, Thomas Morrow and Cameron Nielsen; junior Garet Behnk; sophomores Adam Dreger and Luke Henn; as well as freshman Skylar Reestman.

“There are also a few guys who made big strides at the end of last year who I’m looking to help contribute for us this year,” the coach said. “We also have a plethora of kids who are new to the team. I’m excited to see their improvements and see what they can do for our team.”

The Wolfpack will open the golf season Thursday, March 29, at the Norfolk Catholic Invite at Norfolk. Other meets on the schedule are:

April 3 — Quad at Summerland Golf Course (Ewing) – 10 a.m.

April 11 — Ewing Invite at Summerland – 9 a.m.

April 14 — Plainview Invite at Plainview – 8:30 a.m.

April 19 — Columbus Scotus Invite at Columbus – 9 a.m.

April 24 — Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament at Antelope Country Club (Neligh) – 9 a.m.

April 28 — West Holt Invite at Atkinson – 9 a.m.

April 30 — Triangular at Albion – 4:30 p.m.

May 2 — Niobrara-Verdigre Invite at Niobrara – 9:30 a.m.

Ma;y 7 — Bassett Invite at Bassett – 9 a.m.

May 10 — Elkhorn Valley dual at Neligh – 2 p.m.

May 14-15 — District golf at Summerland – TBA

May 22-23 — State – TBA