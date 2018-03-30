Wolfpack track preview

ELGIN — A new coach will lead the Wolfpack track team this year as they ready for the first meet of the season.

Long-time assistant coach Sandi Henn begins her first year at the helm of the program. The Wolfpack girls track team returns a wealth of talent which, come mid-May, could earn berths at the State Track & Field Championships at Burke Stadium.

When you talk Wolfpack girls track you have to start with senior Lydia Behnk. A two-time state qualifier, Behnk excels in the triple jump and long jump. After winning districts last year, Behnk went to Omaha and medaled in the triple jump. Barring injury, Behnk should again be one of the best in those events, not only in Northeast Nebraska, but at state too.

Several other Wolfpack track members just missed out on a trip to state last year. Maybe this will be year for:

Junior Anna Heilhecker — In the 1600 meter run she finished third last year. A junior, she will have a chance to earn a trip to state when the Wolfpack compete at the district meet at Bassett.

Senior Calli Krebs — Another athlete who finished third in her specialty, the pole vault. Barring injury she will be one of the athletes to beat when it’s time to qualify for state.

3200 meter relay — EPPJ returns two of the four-member 3200 meter relay team which finished second last year. If Coach Henn can find a pair of runners to join Allyson Wemhoff and Heilhecker, they could compete for a spot at the state meet.

Kaylee Martinsen — A junior, Martinsen could qualify in two events — the 400 meter dash and high jump where she was a strong competitor last season.

Wolfpack athletes know how to compete and it would be no surprise for a number of other athletes to step up this year. They include Grace Henn, Paige Meis and Haley Zegers.

Other girls out for track are Kayce Kallhoff, Faith Kinney, Olivia Lindgren, Harlie Bode, Alyssa Burenheide, Jasmine Dozler, Theanna Dunn, Kirsten Krebs, Ashtyn Meis, Marissa Preister and Ally Selting.

Boys team

For the Wolfpack boys team, junior Kyle Schumacher and senior Carter Schindler. Schumacher was strong in the 800 meter run and triple jump events, and should be better this year. Schindler competed well last season in the shot put and discus. Other boys on the track team are RJ Lierman, Eric Claussen, Cory Romej, Layne Bullock, Joey Getzfred, Matthew Starman and foreign exchange students’ Oliver Kuhn and Juan Lopez.

Schedule

The Wolfpack will open the track season on Tuesday, March 27 at Fullerton. Other meets where the Wolfpack are scheduled to compete are:

April 3 — @ Neligh-Oakdale – 2:30 p.m.

April 10 — @ Neligh-Oakdale – 12:30 p.m.

April 12 — @ O’Neill – 9 a.m.

April 18 — @ St. Mary’s – 9 a.m.

April 24 — @ Creighton – 1:30 p.m.

April 26 — Classic @ Norfolk – 4 p.m.

April 28 — NVC @ West Holt – 9:30 a.m.

May 2 — @ Humphrey – 9 a.m.

May 9 — Districts @ Bassett – TBA

May 18-19 — State @ Omaha Burke Stadium