Wolfpack Girls Still In Hunt For Wildcard Berth At State Tournament

The Wolfpack girls basketball season remains alive following a surprising loss to North Central in the D1-6 Subdistrict final Thursday night.

About the only thing that the loss did was prevent the team from posing for a team photo at the end of the game.

The team continues to practice in the hope that, if a couple of teams can win Friday night at their district finals, then the Wolfpack could find their way to Lincoln next week.

The Wolfpack remain in the hunt for one of two wild-card spots which would give them a berth in the D-1 State Tournament.

District Final games in D-1 are Lourdes Central Catholic v. Meridian, Weeping Water v. Guardian Angels CC, Randolph v. North Central, Fullerton v. Heartland, Burwell v. Elm Creek and Dundy County-Stratton v. Morrill.

Yes, some things have to happen. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Elgin Review Friday the Wolfpack’s hopes hinge on two games. Heartland vs. Fullerton AND Burwell vs. Elm Creek. Based on power points and won/loss records, Heartland and Elm Creek should be favored to win their games.

Should that occur, then maybe, just maybe, the first weekend in March will be meaningful for Wolfpack players, coaches and fans.