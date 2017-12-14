Wolfpack girls “run” past Plainview

ELGIN — After a slow start, the Wolfpack found their tempo in the second quarter and rolled to a 59 to 31 victory over Plainview Friday night.

Playing their third game of the season, Elgin Public-Pope John led by just four points, 10 to 6, at the end of the first quarter. That’s as close as Plainview would get the rest of the game as the Wolfpack lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter, outscoring their opponent 26 to 7.

Plainview had no answer for the Wolfpack’s up-tempo style of play. On offense, they repeatedly beat the Pirates down the floor for easy baskets. At the other end of the court, their pressure defense forced turnovers and led to numerous steals.

Paige Meis started the downpour of points in the second quarter with four quick points, Lydia Behnk then had back-to-back field goals and Kaylee Martinsen added a free throw as the lead grew to 11 points. A field goal by Heather Bauer and a layup off a steal by Calli Krebs just added to the lead. Allyson Wemhoff had six points in a row before sophomore Kayce Kallhoff beat the buzzer with a field goal to make the score 36 to 13 at intermission.

In the second half the Wolfpack outscored Plainview 23 to 18.

Plainview was led in scoring by Jordyn Anderson who tallied 14 points.

The victorious Wolfpack was led in scoring by Wemhoff with 16 points, Behnk added 12.