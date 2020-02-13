Wolfpack Girls go 1 and 1

EPPJ vs. North Central
Knights 54, Wolfpack 39
Wolfpack………11 16 6 6 — 39
North Central…26 8 9 11 — 54
Wolfpack — Emma Lea Ruterbories 0-0 0-0 0, Taylynne Charf 1-4 3-4 6, Lexi Bode 1-3 5-8 7, Skyler Meis 0-7 0-0 0, Kaylee Ramold 1-3 2-3 5, Kayce Kallhoff 5-10 3-6 16, Harlie Bode 0-1 0-0 0, Ally Selting 1-13 2-4 5. Team totals: 9-43 15-25 39. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 6-22 (Kayce Kallhoff 3, Taylynne Charf 1, Kaylee Ramold 1, Ally Selting 1). North Central team totals: 16-43 18-28 54. Three-point shots — Lady Knights 4-12.
Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 44 (Skyler Meis 9), North Central 31. Assists — Wolfpack 7 (Harlie Bode 2, Taylynne Charf 2), North Central 11. Steals — Wolfpack 10 (Ally Selting 4), North Central 10. Turnovers — Wolfpack18, North Central 17.
EPPJ vs. Stuart
Stuart 51, Wolfpack 39
Wolfpack…7 14 7 11 — 39
Stuart……14 12 13 12 — 51
Wolfpack — Taylynne Charf 1-5 1-1 3, Lexi Bode 2-8 1-2 5, Skyler Meis 3-6 0-2 7, Kaylee Ramold 4-7 0-0 9, Kayce Kallhoff 2-8 0-0 5, Harlie Bode 1-4 0-0 2, Ally Selting 3-9 1-1 8. Team totals: 16-47 3-6 39. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 4-15 (Ally Selting, Kayce Kallhoff, Kaylee Ramold, Skyler Meis). Stuart team totals: 20-42 7-13 51. Three-point shots — Stuart 4-13.
Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 23 (Lexi Bode 5, Skyler Meis 5), Stuart 34. Assists — Wolfpack 12 (Kayce Kallhoff 4), Stuart 8. Steals — Wolfpack 7 (Lexi Bode 4), Stuart 8. Turnovers — Wolfpack 13, Stuart 12.