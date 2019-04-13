Wolfpack girls basketball awards handed out

The Wolfpack girls basketball end-of-the-season awards were handed out Sunday night.

Head Coach Randy Eisenhauer and assistant coach Trent Ostransky handed out awards.

Before the awards were handed out, Eisenhauer highlighted the team’s accomplishments. “This year’s team finished the year 15-8. Six of the eight losses were to state qualifying teams who did well at the state tournament. I always say that our conference is one of the best in the state and these girls competed with every single one of them,” he said.

He said he was proud of how his team fought against Elkhorn Valley in the sub-district final. “This game was another showing how you never give up and you give me all you got. Down all game we actually came back and took a lead late in the game. Things didn’t bounce the way we wanted to but man did they battle. That is something I can’t say enough about this group. Undermanned, undersized at times but the fight, desire, and heart was something that I admire from each one of you. It wasn’t always easy during practice or games but seeing each one of you succeed is something special. Thanks for a great year girls.”

Recognized for their contributions during the season were:

Student Managers: Keyera Eisenhauer, Skyler Meis, Brenna Martinsen and Baylee Busteed

2018-2019 Basketball Awards

Participation Awards: Natalie Bauer (So), Theanna Dunn (So), Marissa Presiter (So) and Araceli Palmer (Jr).

Letter Winners: Lexi Bode (Fr), Kaylee Ramold (Fr), Harlie Bode (So), Kirsten Krebs (So), Allyson Selting (So), Kayce Kallhoff (Jr), Grace Rittscher (Sr), Kaylee Martinsen (Sr) and Allyson Wemhoff (Sr).

Team records that were broke this year.

• Least Number of Points Allowed in One Game: 11 (St.Mary’s AND Winside)

• Most Steals in One Season: 445

• Most Steals in One Game: 43

Team records that were tied this year.

• Most Assists in One Game: 23

Individual Records Broke:

• Most 3-point shots made in a Career: Allyson Wemhoff 139

• Most Steals in One Season: Allyson Wemhoff 115

• Most Assists in One Game: Allyson Wemhoff 13

• Most Steals in a Career:

Allyson Wemhoff 324

Individual Records Tied:

• Most 3-point shots made in One Game: Allyson Wemhoff 6

Among the post season awards (those not having yet been announced):

Omaha World Herald Honorable Mention: Allyson Wemhoff, Kirsten Krebs and Kayce Kallhoff

Norfolk Daily News Elite Eight Class D: Allyson Wemhoff

Academic All State: Allyson Wemhoff and Grace Rittscher

2018-2019 Wolfpack Awards voted on by the team and by stats were:

Most Improved Player: Kay-lee Ramold

MVP Defense: Allyson Wem-hoff

MVP Offense: Allyson Wem-hoff

Practice Player of the Year: Grace Rittscher

Most Valuable Player of the Year: Allyson Wemhoff and Kaylee Martinsen

Wolfpack Dedication Award:

Allyson Wemhoff

“The last thing this evening that I want to present is a great accomplishment for any basketball player. This is a milestone that not many players reach in their career of high school sports. This will be the fifth Wolfpack girls’ basketball player to achieve this award in 10 years.

“Just listening on TV during the state tournament there have been teams around for 30 plus years and only have 4-5 players. This being the 5th in 10 years of the Wolfpack program is a credit to the work ethic that these girls have. I couldn’t be prouder of all of them. This year on Jan. 26 during the NVC Tournament in Ewing vs. Clearwater/Orchard Cyclones we had one of our players achieve a great milestone. That afternoon Allyson Wemhoff scored her 1000th point of her career. Ally is now the third leading scorer in Wolfpack History with 1,065 points. Over her 4 seasons with the Wolfpack she has had some very impressive numbers. For her career she averaged 11.1 points a game/ 3.7 rebounds/ 3.2 assist/ and 3.4 steals a game. She played in all 96 games and started all 91 games of her high school career. From of all her hard work in the gym she has accomplished many of these things.“

For this accomplishment I have the game ball from that day and would now like to present Allyson Wemhoff with the game ball that she recorded her 1000th point with. Congrats Ally!”