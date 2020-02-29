Wolfpack feel H/LHF Bulldogs’ bite in subdistrict loss

ALBION — Bulldogs bite!

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family took the final “bite” out of the Wolfpack’s season, defeating them 77 to 48 in the first round of the D1-5 Subdistrict Tournament.

Down to seven players due to injury and illness, EPPJ put up a brave battle but were simply outgunned in a rematch of a game earlier this season which the Bulldogs won.

Unable to score from two-point range (3/25), the Wolfpack were forced outside the three-point arc for much of the game. They made a respectable 11 of 27 from behind the line, but couldn’t keep pace with their opponent.

EPPJ senior Kayce Kallhoff, playing her last game, gave the Wolfpack their only lead in the first quarter. On the team’s first possession, Kallhoff nailed a trey from the top of the key for the game’s first points. The Bulldogs answered with a 15 to zero run over the next four minutes. Allie Schneider had five points, Addison Schneider added four points as did Paige Beller. The threesome would give the Wolfpack fits the entire game. Woifpack senior Ally Selting made a trey and Skyler Meis closed out the quarter with a two-pointer.

The Bulldogs then pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring EPPJ 26 to 12. In one stretch, the Bulldogs outscored the Wolfpack 14 to 3. Selting made three treys in the quarter to keep the Wolfpack within striking distance.

In the second half the Bulldogs outscored EPPJ 30 to 26.

Selting led Wolfpack scorers with 17 points, making five treys in the game. She also led the team in steals with three. Kallhoff was the only other EPPJ player to break into double figures, scoring 16.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Paige Beller with 19 points. Three other players scored in double figures, led by Addison Schneider with 18, Allie Schneider 12 and Brittney Vick 10.

The Wolfpack finished the season dropping their last five games to finish 13-10.

Bulldogs 77, Wolfpack 48

Wolfpack…..10 12 8 18 — 48

Bulldogs……21 26 13 17 — 77

Wolfpack — Emma Lea Ruterbories 0-0 0-0 0, Taylynne Charf 0-4 3-6 3, Skyler Meis 2-6 0-0 4, Kaylee Ramold 3-6 0-0 8, Kayce Kallhoff 4-15 4-4 16, Harlie Bode 0-3 0-0 0, Ally Selting 5-18 2-2 17. Team totals: 14-52 9-12 48. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 11-27 (Ally Selting 5, Kayce Kallhoff 4, Kaylee Ramold 2). Bulldogs team totals: 28-60 16-27 77. Three-point shots — Bulldogs 5-16.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 30 (Taylynne Charf 8), Bulldogs 44. Assists — Wolfpack 12 (Ally Selting 3, Kayce Kallhoff 3, Taylynne Charf 3),Bulldogs18. Steals — Wolfpack 5 (Ally Selting 3), Bulldogs 9. Turnovers — Wolfpack 17, Bulldogs 10.