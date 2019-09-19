Wolfpack Earns Their First Victory of the Season

WINSIDE — Producing close to 340 yards of total offense, Elgin Public-Pope John earned their first victory of the season Friday afternoon, defeating Winside 46 to 16.

The Wolfpack scored four first half touchdowns and never trailed in the game.

The Wolfpack scored five touchdowns on the ground, behind solid line play from Lane Bartak, Joey Getzfred and Adam Dreger. Ball carriers rushed the ball 54 times for 282 yards.

Romej, who had two touchdown runs, finished with a team-high 90 yards, Ramold finished with 84 and freshman Jack Wemhoff had 46 yards on nine carries.

Freshman quarterback Paiton Hoefer ran for two touchdowns and connected with Colton Wright for another score.