Wolfpack defeat Lady Bulldogs

CREIGHTON — Harlie Bode tied the game with under a minute to play to force overtime. Then freshman Taylynne Charf swished four free throws to give the Wolfpack a 46 to 43 overtime victory Friday night.

Down one point for most of the overtime period, Charf sank two free throws with one minute left in overtime to give EPPJ the lead, then added two more 10 seconds later to boost the lead to 45 to 42.

After Creighton made one of two free throws, Wolfpack senior Kayce Kallhoff made one free throw with three seconds left to provide the three-point margin of victory.

Creighton started the game controlling the pace and built a 24 to 18 lead at halftime. The second half was another story.

Just a minute into the third quarter, the Wolfpack tied the score at 24-all on back-to-back treys by Kallhoff. Then freshman Skyler Meis drained her only trey of the night to give EPPJ a 27 to 24 lead. Timely baskets by Kallhoff and Ally Selting helped the Wolfpack preserve the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to lead 38 to 32 with just under five minutes left to play. A two-pointer by Charf and a trey from Selting pulled the Wolfpack to within one, 38 to 37.

Creighton nailed a trey at the 3:38 mark to lead 41 to 37. That would be the last points they would score in the quarter.

The Wolfpack then worked the ball into Bode who had two field goals, the last with 48 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game, setting the stage for the Wolfpack’s fantastic finish.