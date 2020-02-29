Wolfpack Dance Team at State

The Wolfpack Dance Team traveled to Grand Island on February 21st, competed at State.

Hindered by injuries and illness, only seven dancers were able to compete but compete, they did.

The team finished at 4th place in the High Kick competition. While only 1st-4th is officially recognized in the awarding, the team finished 6th in Hip Hop. Coaches for the dance team are Kelli Tisthammer and Marin Schindler.

Team members are Abby Hemenway, Emily Mlnarik, Marissa Preister, Skylar Reestman, Kirsten Krebs, Ally Selting, Kayce Kallhoff, Faith Kinney and Lexi Bode.