Wolfpack boys take third at Madison Holiday Basketball Tournament

MADISON — Starting strong, Elgin Public-Pope John dominated Emerson-Hubbard for four quarters, winning 58 to 34 to take third at the Madison Holiday Tournament.

Winning their third game of the season, the Wolfpack got big contributions from senior Adam Dreger and freshmen Paiton Hoefer and Austin Good, each scoring 10 points in the game.

Jack Wemhoff and Conor Ramold combined for the team’s first 10 points in the game as they took a 10 to 3 lead. Then, in the second quarter, Cory Romej and Hoefer had back-to-back old-fashioned three point plays to bump the lead to 10 points. The Wolfpack then closed out the half on an 11 to five run.

Up 42 to 21 to start the second half, EPPJ had four different players contribute points. Baskets by Dreger, Romej, Ramold and Colton Wright extended the lead to 35 to 11.

Coming off the bench, Good provided an offensive spark for the team in the fourth quarter with a pair of treys. Camryn Pelster added two points in the game’s final moments.

EPPJ hit nine of 18 shots from behind the arc, led by Wemhoff, Good, Wright and Dreger each with two.

Friday action

Tekamah-Herman had the Wolfpack’s number Friday. In the opening round game they claimed a 63 to 40 victory.

The Tigers bolted out to a 32 to 17 lead at halftime, then outscored EPPJ 31 to 23 over the final two quarters. As much as anything, the Wolfpack were hurt by turnovers as they had 35 in the game.

Hoefer led EPPJ with 12 points, Wemhoff had 10.

The Wolfpack (3-6) will next be in action Friday night at Creighton, then home Saturday to face Bloomfield.

Wolfpack 58, Pirates 34

Pirates………………………………………………….8 13 4 9 — 34

Wolfpack………………………………………………27 15 11 5 — 58

Jack Wemhoff 3-7 2-3 10, Conor Ramold 2-5 0-0 4, Paiton Hoefer 4-8 1-1 10, Austin Good 4-8 0-0 10, Cory Romej 2-2 1-1 5, Camryn Pelster 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Wright 3-4 1-2 9, Jordan Lindgren 0-1 0-0 0, Corbin Kinney 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Hinkle 0-1 0-0 0, Adam Dreger 4-5 0-0 10. Team totals: 22-43 5-7 58. Three-point shots — 9-18 (Jack Wemhoff 2, Paiton Hoefer 1, Austin Good 2, Colton Wright 2, Adam Dreger 2).

Team statistics: Rebounds — 24 (Colton Wright 5, Conor Ramold 5, Paiton Hoefer 5). Assists — 16 (Conor Ramold 6). Steals — 10 (Jack Wemhoff 4).

Tigers 63, Wolfpack 40

Wolfpack………………………………………………9 8 17 6 — 40

Tigers…………………………………………………17 15 15 16 — 63

Wolfpack — Jack Wemhoff 4-7 2-4 10, Conor Ramold 2-4 1-1 5, Paiton Hoefer 4-10 2-2 12, Austin Good 0-2 0-0 0, Camryn Pelster 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Wright 3-3 0-0 6, Ethan Hinkle 0-1 0-0 0, Adam Dreger 3-5 0-1 7. Team totals: 16-33 5-10 40. Three-point shots — 3-12 (Paiton Hoefer 2, Adam Dreger 1). Team statistics: Rebounds — 24 (Adam Dreger 7). Assists — 12 (Jack Wemhoff 6). Steals — 11 (Jack Wemhoff 5). Turnovers — 35.