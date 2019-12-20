Wolfpack boys split weekend games

ELGIN — Playing their third game in four days, the Wolfpack broke open a close game in the second half to defeat Wausa 55 to 46.

In what is becoming the team’s recipe for victory, Elgin Public-Pope John got balanced scoring as three players were in double figures.

Leading 28 to 24 to start the second half, the Wolfpack took control of the contest. Freshman Paiton Hoefer drilled a trey which ignited a run by the Wolfpack. Senior Adam Dreger tossed in six points, Conor Ramold and Jack Wemhoff added buckets to take a 41 to 33 lead.

After Wausa cut the lead to three points early in the fourth quarter, Ramold knocked down a deep trey and Hoefer had an old-fashioned three-point play to bump the lead back to eight points.

Leading 47 to 39, the Wolfpack closed out the game with an eight to two run as Colton Wright scored inside and Wemhoff added the Wolfpack’s final six points.

Dreger had a double-double for the Wolfpack, scoring 12 points and pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds. Wemholf was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points, Hoefer had 13. The victory, the second one this week for EPPJ, improved the team’s record to 2-3.

Friday action

On Friday night, victory eluded the Wolfpack as Plainview claimed a 48 to 46 road victory.