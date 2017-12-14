Wolfpack boys come up short against Riverside

ELGIN — Surrendering 59 first half points, the Wolfpack dropped their fourth game of the season Saturday in boys basketball action.

Riverside jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, claiming an 89 to 31 victory in non-conference action.

Tredyn Prososki scorched the net for three treys in the first quarter to lead the Chargers’ scoring parade. Dominating the inside was Joseph Bloom as the Wolfpack had no answer for the 6’6” junior on the glass.

The Wolfpack’s first points came at the 4:51 mark of the first quarter when Hunter Reestman drained a jumper from the right corner. Ashton Evans followed with a trey. Reestman added five more points in the quarter but it proved to not be enough to keep pace with the Chargers. In the second half, Riverside outscored the Wolfpack 34 to 10.

The Wolfpack will play at Elkhorn Valley Tuesday night (too late for press time). On Saturday, they will be in Spencer to take on Boyd County.