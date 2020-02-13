Wolfpack Boys Basketball Action

Wolfpack boys basketball split games this week.
West Holt 44, Wolfpack 27
Wolfpack……….2 2 9 14 — 27
West Holt……..10 8 17 9 — 44
Wolfpack — Jack Wemhoff 3-7 1-2 7, Conor Ramold 0-5 0-2 0, Paiton Hoefer 2-5 0-0 6, Austin Good 1-1 0-0 3, Cory Romej 0-0 0-0 0, Camryn Pelster 1-2 0-0 2, Colton Wright 2-5 1-3 5, Adam Dreger 2-3 0-0 4. Team totals: 11-28 2-7 27. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 3-11 (Paiton Hoefer 2, Austin Good 1).
Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 21 (Colton Wright 5). Assists — Wolfpack 4. Steals — Wolfpack 3. Turnovers — 22.
Wolfpack 45, Stuart 43
Wolfpack…………………………………………15 9 9 12 — 45
Stuart……………………………………………..11 6 13 13 — 43
Wolfpack — Jack Wemhoff 3-0 1-2 8, Conor Ramold 2-3 2-4 7, Paiton Hoefer 4-10 2-3 13, Austin Good 1-1 0-0 3, Cory Romej 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Adam Dreger 3-4 4-4 10. Team totals: 15-32 9-13 45. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 6-15 (Paiton Hoefer 3, Jack Wemhoff 1, Conor Ramold 1, Austin Good 1).
Team statistics: Rebounds — 19 (Adam Dreger 7, Colton Wright 4). Assists — 12 (Adam Dreger 4). Steals — 5 (Jack Wemhoff 2). Turnovers — 12.