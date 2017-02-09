Wolfpack Blowout CWC Renegades 66 to 52

BARTLETT — Up by just two points at halftime, Elgin Public-Pope John turned in one of their best efforts of the season in the final two quarters to defeat Chambers/Wheeler Central 66 to 52.

Four players scored in double figures on a night where EPPJ fans might say their team wasn’t to be denied in a battle of elite NVC teams.

Sophomore Ally Wemhoff led the way with 21 points for the Wolfpack, many coming in the second half when they outscored the Renegades 40 to 28.

Joining the scoring parade were Lydia Behnk with 14, Baylee Wemhoff added 12 and Elizabeth Selting tallied 10 points.

The Wolfpack broke the game open early in the third quarter. Leading 26 to 24, EPPJ outscored the Renegades 12 to six. Ally Wemhoff had six points including a trey, Baylee Wemhoff added four and Jordan Mescher scored on a putback to create the lead.

They kept putting pressure on the Renegades the remainder of the quarter, with an 11 to six run.

Up 49 to 36 to start the fourth quarter, Mescher began the quarter with a two-pointer, then Behnk began scoring inside. She had eight points in the final quarter as the Renegades’ plan to guard the perimeter allowed Behnk to get open inside.

Despite the loss, Renegade Jacie Laetsch had a big game. She connected on eight of 20 shots from the field and finished as the game’s high scorer with 32 points. Her three-pointer just before the end of the first half cut the Wolfpack’s lead to 26 to 24.

The Wolfpack outrebounded the Renegades 30 to 27, led by Behnk with five, Paige Meis, Baylee Wemhoff, Ally Wemhoff and Elizabeth Selting each had four. EPPJ had just seven turnovers in the game compared to 20 for the Renegades.

Wolfpack 66, Renegades 52

Wolfpack 17 9 23 17 — 66

Renegades 15 9 12 16 — 52

Wolfpack — Elizabeth Selting 4-9 1-2 10, Paige Meis 0-1 3-4 3, Jordan Mescher 3-7 0-0 6, Baylee Wemhoff 4-10 2-2 12, Allyson Wemhoff 6-14 5-8 21, Lydia Behnk 7-14 0-0 14, Kaylee Martinsen 0-0 0-0 0, Amy Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Heather Bauer 0-0 0-0 0. Team totals: 24-61 11-16 66. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 7-18 (Ally Wemhoff 4, Baylee Wemhoff 2, Elizabeth Selting 1).

Renegades — Daneecia Thorin 0-4 0-0 0, Jordan Laetsch 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Dierks 3-7 1-2 7, Taylor Peter 4-7 2-4 10, Jacie Laetsch 8-20 9-9 32, Neleigh Gehl 0-0 2-4 2, Kyra Farewell 0-1 1-2 1. Team totals: 15-40 15-21 52. Three-point shots — Renegades 7 (Jacie Laetsch 7).

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 30 (Lydia Behnk 5), Renegades 32 (Regan Dierks 8). Assists — Wolfpack 16 (Lydia Behnk 4, Baylee Wemhoff 4), Renegades 13 (Jacie Laetsch 5). Steals — Wolfpack 10 (Lydia Behnk 3), Renegades 5 (Jacie Laetsch 2). Turnovers — Wolfpack 7, Renegades 20.