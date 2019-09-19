Wine Down Wednesday for all Ladies

Ladies in and around Elgin may want to circle Wednesday, Sept. 25, on their calendars.

The first ever “Wine Down Wednesday” wine tasting event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Courtyard. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be sold for the event, being put on by the Elgin Knights of Columbus.

Those attending will have the opportunity to sample five wines, then enjoy a glass of your favorite wine along with a light meal.The event will showcase the courtyard adjacent to the hall. Just recently, a fire pit was installed. The fire pit was made with bricks from the old Elgin Hotel. Tickets are available for purchase at Lordemann Insurance and Dean’s Market as well as The Elgin Review.