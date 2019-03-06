Funeral services for Wilma Morrison, 92, Tilden, were held Monday, Feb. 25, at the Tilden Church of Christ with John Petersen with officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Royal.
She died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden was in charge of funeral arrangements.
Wilma Morrison
