Wilfred “Red Arehart

Wilfred “Red” D. Arehart

1925 — 2017

Wilfred “Red” D. Arehart, 92, of Elgin, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at his home in Elgin.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating.

Burial will followed in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816 of Elgin and the American Legion Riders. Visitation was held Monday evening at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with a 7:30 p.m. wake service.

Wilfred “Red” D. Arehart was born on May 13, 1925, to William Raymond and Elsie Leora (Short) Arehart, at Elgin.

Growing up, Red attended School District #55 west of Elgin and Elgin Public Schools, where he graduated on May 19, 1942. Following his graduation, Red farmed with his father northwest of Elgin until leaving to join the Army during World War II. Red enlisted in the U.S. Army on September 28, 1944 and served with the 136th Infantry Regiment stationed in the Philippines.

After the war, he served in Japan on occupation duty and attained the rank of T5. Red was honorably discharged on November 22, 1946.

On December 29, 1954, Red was united in marriage to Evelyn Margaret Kallhoff at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

To this union five children were born: Gary, Alan, John, Susan, and Julie. Following their marriage, they lived and farmed northwest of Elgin until 1957, when they moved into town and owned and operated The Elgin Liquor Store until 1965. Red then worked at Contois Motor Company, then Blair Motors, Inc as parts manager until his retirement.

Red enjoyed spending time reading and farming. However, Red’s true passion in life was his family, and he enjoyed spending time with his wife Evelyn, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Red was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, where he was a member. Red also was a member of the American Legion Post #229, VFW Post #5816 both of Elgin, and the Knights of Columbus.

Red is survived by his wife Evelyn of Elgin; five children: Gary (Jayne) Arehart of Elgin; Alan Arehart of Rock Springs, WY; John (Karen) Arehart of Norfolk, NE; Susan (Randy) Vanis of Elgin; Julie Locke of Hilliard, OH; 10 grandchildren: Tara Arehart; Myles Arehart; Adam Vanis; Emily Vanis; Eric (Lacey) Vanis; Shane Vanis; R.C. Locke IV; Anna Locke; Austin Schindler; Abbey Ramsey; Austin (Erin) Schindler; Abbey (Donte) Ramsey; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Betty Moser and Marjorie Kloepper both of Elgin; one brother: Bill Arehart of McAllen, TX; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters: Dorothy Anderson and Irene Lamer.