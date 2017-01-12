Wemhoff Sisters Score 40 In Victory Over Fullerton

FULLERTON — The Wemhoff sisters (Baylee and Ally) combined for 40 points Tuesday night to help lead Elgin Public-Pope John to a 59 to 53 victory over Fullerton.

One year ago, it was Baylee’s free throws in the closing moments that gave the Wolfpack an upset victory over then top-ranked Fullerton.

This time around she and her sister proved to be unstoppable against the Lady Warriors.

At one point in the game, the Wolfpack (11-2) held an 11-point lead, but the game was close for most of the way. Nine times the lead changed in the game and just three times the score was tied.

Ally Wemhoff led all scorers with 23 points, Baylee Wemhoff added 17. They were the only Wolfpack players to score in double figures. As a team the Wolfpack made 16 of 55 field goal attempts, 10 of 30 from three-point range.

There was a stark contrast in three-point shots as Fullerton attempted just five, making two.

The Wolfpack’s pressure defense caused the Lady Warriors fits as they committed 30 turnovers in the game. The Wolfpack had just 14 turnovers.

Wolfplack 59, Fullerton 53

Wolfpack 17 15 14 13 — 59

Fullerton 14 13 15 11 — 53

Wolfpack — Lydia Behnk 2-7 1-2 5, Calli Krebs 1-2 0-0 3, Paige Meis 0-3 0-0 0, Jordan Mescher 2-7 4-7 9, Baylee Wemhoff 3-11 8-11 17, Ally Wemhoff 8-18 2-5 23, Elizabeth Selting 0-7 2-4 2. Team totals: 16-55 17-29 59. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 10-30 (Ally Wemhoff 5, Baylee Wemhoff 3, Calli Krebs 1, Jordan Mescher 1). Fullerton team totals — 18-44 15-22 53. Three-point shots — Fullerton 2-5.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Fullerton 36, Wolfpack 25 (Ally Wemhoff 8, Lydia Behnk 5). Assists — Fullerton 12, Wolfpack 14 (Baylee Wemhoff 6, Jordan Mescher 3). Steals — Fullerton 2, Wolfpack 17 (Baylee Wemhoff 5, Ally Wemhoff 5, Lydia Behnk 4). Blocks — Fullerton 4, Wolfpack 5 (Lydia Behnk 2). Turnovers — Fullerton 30, Wolfpack 14.