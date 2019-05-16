Wemhoff to play in 36th annual Northeast Nebraska Girls All-Star Basketball Game

Elgin Public-Pope John will be represented at the 36th Annual Northeast Nebraska Girls All-Star Basketball Game on June 14.

Allyson Wemhoff, leading scorer on the Wolfpack team this year was chosen to play in the girls game which is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

The girls’ ‘Light’ team will be made up with Wemhoff; Hartington/Newcastle’s Willa Scoville; Humphrey St. Francis’ Tara Foltz; Hartington CC’s Jada Cattau; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Taya Beller; Elkhorn Valley’s Amber Miller & Hannah Ollendick; West Point/Beemer’s Sierra Kile; Crofton’s Josie Sanger; & Erin Prusa of Howells/Dodge.

Coaches of the girls ‘Light’ team are Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Kandee Hanzel & Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Laurel O’Malley.

The girls’ ‘Dark’ team will be made up of Norfolk High’s Gabby Ruth; South Sioux City’s McKenna Sims & Marybeth Rasmussen; Lorna Maxon of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge; Clarkson/Leigh’s Kaegan Held’ O’Neill’s Claire Morrow; Stanton’s Jessie Brandl; West Holt’s Carlie Wetzel; Pierce’ Maggie Brahmer; & Ponca’s Taylor Lamprecht.

The coaches of the girls ‘Dark’ team are South Sioux City’s Molly Hornbeck & Nate Sims of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.