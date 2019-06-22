Wemhoff leads Light team to OT victory at NE Nebraska All-Star Game

By Dennis Morgan

Publisher

NORFOLK — Sudden death. Not exactly, but for Allyson Wemhoff and her Light team teammates, overtime proved to be the best time as they claimed a 95 to 86 victory over the Dark team at the annual Northeast Nebraska Girls All-Star Basketball Game.

Wemhoff scored the first five points for her team in the overtime period and they went on to outscore the Dark team 12 to three to claim the victory.

Friday night’s game didn’t end exactly the way Wemhoff or her teammates thought it would.

In an exclusive with The Elgin Review, Wemhoff said players on her team thought the winner would be decided by who scored first.

“We were tipping for overtime and we all thought it was sudden death,” she said. “Taya Beller was tipping off and we kinda looked at each other and no one was guarding me at the offensive end. She tipped it perfectly to me and I made the layup … Nobody was shaking hands and we looked around and they said “you’re playing for four minutes.” What?

Momentary confusion turned into a blowout as Wemhoff quickly connected on her third trey of the game, scoring the first five points in a 12 to three run which decided the outcome.

Wemhoff was held scoreless in the first half, but kept Dark point guard Gabby Ruth in check. Wemhoff held Ruth to just seven points in the game.

In the second half, Wemhoff got into the scoring column with a trey early in the third quarter. Her second trey of the second half pulled the Light team to within one point of the lead, 76 to 75.

Wemhoff summed up the game in five simple words. “It was so much fun,” she said.

It’s been a busy month for the Wolfpack star. She played in three all-star basketball games: NVC-NEN and Striv in addition to Friday night’s game.

Wemhoff tied for the team-high in three-point field goals with three. Three other player also had three treys.

Beller, who earned MVP honors, finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. She was one of six players to score in double figures for the Light team. Elkhorn Valley’s Amber Miller tossed in 13, Jada Cattau of Hartington CC had 12, Wemhoff scored 11, HSF’s Tara Foltz notched 10 points as did Sierra Kile of WP/Beemer.

There was a large contingent of Wolfpack fans attending the game, cheering Wemhoff and her teammates onto victory.