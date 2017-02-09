Wayne Elliott

1928 — 2017

Wayne Elliott, 88 of Elgin, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Elgin United Methodist Church in Elgin, with Pastor Janet Davis officiating.

Burial will follow in West Cedar Valley Cemetery at Elgin. Visitation will be 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

*****

Wayne A. Elliott, son of Ernest and Gladys (Barton) Elliott, was born June 11, 1928 at Plainview, NE. He moved with his family to Norfolk, NE, California and returned to Orchard, NE, where he graduated from Orchard High School.

On August 14, 1948, he married Dona Fae Mott in Orchard. They farmed in Orchard, St John and Park Center communities. Wayne also worked several winters for Elgin Lumber and Hardware. They retired in 1999 at their current home in Elgin.

Wayne was a member of Park Congregational-UCC Church.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and boating, spending many Sundays at the lake with his family teaching many how to water ski. He spent much of his spare time reading and loved spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his daughters: Janice (Doug) VonBonn of Elgin, Linda (Mike) McLain of Hays KS, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dona, an infant daughter, and two brothers: Claude and Loren Elliott.