Warriors rally to edge Wolfpack

NELIGH — If only the game would have been three quarters long.

For three quarters, Elgin Public-Pope John outplayed Neligh-Oakdale. However, over the final eight minutes of the game the Warriors took control to claim a 61 to 50 victory Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack led 41 to 38 at the start of the fourth quarter. Then the Warriors raised the game to a higher level, outscoring EPPJ 23 to nine to claim the victory.

Senior Ashton Evans led the Wolfpack with 20 points, connecting on five treys to go along with a team-high three steals. Hunter Reestman was the only other Wolfpack player to score in double figures with 10. He led the Wolfpack (0-2) in assists with four.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Nate Buck with 21 points.