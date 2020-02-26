Volk sells Elgin Insurance Services to Lordemann

Lordemanns purchase Elgin Insurance Services from Kathy Volk



Beginning Monday, March 2, the ownership of one of Elgin’s main street businesses will change, but the name and the faces will remain the same.

Kathy Volk, owner of Elgin Insurance Services (EIS) at 118 S. Second St., announced Tuesday morning she is selling the business to Lordemann Insurance LLC based here in Elgin.

She and Eric Lordemann made the formal announcement just before noon. More than one year in the making, she said the sale of the business really took shape over the last couple of months.

“It’s time”

“There comes a time,” she said about the decision to sell the business. “When Eric approached me it was perfect timing. I’m confident Eric will take care of EIS the way it’s been for the last 25 years.”

Lordemann told The Elgin Review he was looking for an opportunity to expand Lordemann Insurance. By purchasing EIS, it allows Lordemann Insurance “to bring on more insurance carriers, to provide expanded service for our customers in addition to adding our carriers as an option for EIS.”

Together, they wanted to reassure customers that “what they’re used to doing (with insurance) isn’t going to change.”

Volk said, for the foreseeable future, she will continue to work as an insurance agent. The staff at EIS, Bev Clark and Marla Schindler, will continue on at the business.

Lordemann said he will be located at EIS and his father, Steve Lordemann, will continue, for now, to man the Lordemann Insurance building at 102 N. Second Street in Elgin. The idea, Eric said, is to eventually merge the two insurance businesses under one roof.

“Through this process,” he said, “we’ve discovered we have mutual clients already.”

As part of the acquisition, the insurance agencies will offer health and life insurance, auto, commercial, home, farm and ranch as well as crop insurance — just about every type of insurance a customer would need.

Hours at both businesses will remain the same.