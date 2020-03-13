Viola Pelster, 97

Viola Elizabeth Pelster passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on March 2 at The Good Samaritan Facility in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 in St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, Nebraska. Visitation was in Raeville on Friday, March 6, 6-7:30, followed by a Wake Service at 7:30.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Pope John Central Catholic High School, Elgin, Nebraska.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com.

Viola Elizabeth Pelster was born on March 18, 1922 to Elizabeth (Buelt) and Joseph Schrage on their family farm near Raeville.

When Viola was 4, her mother passed away leaving her father to raise Viola and her two younger brothers, Sylvester (3), and Laverne (3 weeks). Catherine (Schrage) Henkenius, the adopted sister of Joseph, moved in with them and helped raise her and her brothers until Viola was 14.

Viola married Cyril Albert Pelster on February 22, 1943 in Raeville, Nebraska. Cyril and Viola lived on a farm southwest of Raeville. They raised fifteen children, George (Linda), Dick (Kay), Ralph (Deb), Carol (George), Joan (Dan), Cyril Jr. (Joyce), Rog (Julie), Steve (Jeanette), Jim (Janet), Vic, Ted (Julie), Ron (Jenifer), Bill (Linette), Anne (Ed), Marty (Becky). Viola had 36 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Sally Schrage and Rita Schrage.

Viola was a member of the St. Bonaventure Altar Society and the Albion Art Club. She was an active supporter of Pope John Central Catholic High School. Viola and Cyril (posthumous) received the Roncalli award for their participation and support.

Viola was kept very busy as a mother and grandmother. She was kind, soft spoken and giving of her time to her family. She had a passion for flowers and always had a beautiful flower garden.

Later in her life when most of her children were gone, she enjoyed painting classes and loved gifting her paintings to her family.

Viola’s favorite time of year was the Christmas season. It was a time when the ‘big’ family would traditionally gather the Saturday after Christmas at the Raeville Rectory.

Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril, and infant daughter, Anna; Daughter in law, Karen Pelster; Granddaughter, Erin Pelster; Son in laws, Ron Vanourney, Dr. Dan Harmon, George Busteed; brothers, Sylvester and Laverne Schrage.

