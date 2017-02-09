Vincent Vacha

Vincent G. Vacha

1954 — 2017

Vincent G. Vacha, 62, formerly of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at his home in Norfolk.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Rev. Gerald Connealy officiating. Interment followed in St. Bonaventure Cemetery at Raeville.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Carson Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sacred Heart Parish or St. John the Baptist Parish.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.huffmanlevander.com.

*****

Vincent Gilbert Vacha, son of Gilbert and Celestine (Pelster) Vacha, was born April 22, 1954 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg, attended grade school at Boone County District #38 through the third grade, then St. John’s Catholic School, before graduating from Petersburg High School in 1974.

On October 7, 1983, Vincent married Ruth M. Baum at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They lived east of Petersburg, where Vincent was engaged in farming.

Along with farming, he was Mr. Fixit. Vincent could fix anything from mechanical, to electrical, plumbing, carpentry, tree trimming and maintained the Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Cemeteries east of Petersburg for many years.

In 2008, they moved to Norfolk, but Vincent continued to spend a lot of time on the farm near Petersburg.

Vincent was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Church, until transferring his membership to Sacred Heart Parish at Norfolk in October 2008.

He was a perfectionist, never doing a job half-way, no matter how many hours it took to complete the task.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Vacha of Norfolk; his sister: Sally Ann Olnes of Petersburg; his brother: Larry (Anita) Vacha of Wahoo; mother-in-law: Margie Baum of Elgin; seven brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim (Mary) Baum of Elgin; Pat (Bonnie) Baum of Albion; Bruce Baum of Elgin; Nancy Baum (Kursal Guzey) of Fort Worth, TX; Tim (Kim) Baum of Elizabeth, CO; Mike (Anna) Baum of Mullen; Lisa (Kevin) Thiele of Wahoo; six nephews; 16 nieces; nine great-nieces; six great-nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Celestine “Sally” Vacha; grandparents Adolph and Sophia Pelster, Frank and Lillian Vacha; along with numerous aunts and uncles.