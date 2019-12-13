Vehicle theft leads to multi-county chase

What began with the theft of a pickup southwest of Neligh and led to pursuit in Elgin ended up in the apprehension of the driver in a field south of Wayne.

A utility vehicle belonging to Boyd’s Electric was stolen in the early morning hours Thursday. The pickup was spotted mid-morning heading south on Highway 14 towards Elgin. One eyewitness told The Elgin Review the vehicle cut through the Elgin OneStop parking lot then headed east.

Elgin schools were placed on lockdown for a period of time until it was determined that the vehicle was no longer in the area.

Before it was all over, the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department was joined by law enforcement from Wayne, Madison and Stanton Counties as well as police from Neligh, Norfolk and Wayne, in addition to the State Patrol.

The driver made it to Wayne County before the vehicle was no longer driveable as it became stuck in mud. The driver fled on foot and was, a short time later, taken into custody by a NSP K9.

According to the State Patrol, Robert Wagle, 35, of Summerville, South Carolina, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Additional charges are pending. He was lodged in the Antelope County Jail.