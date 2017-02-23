Vacancy — Antelope County Veterans Service Officer Position

ANTELOPE COUNTY VETERANS

SERVICE OFFICER POSITION:

REQUIREMENTS: Shall have served in the armed forces of the United States during the dates set forth in Nebraska Statute section 80-401. Shall have been discharged or otherwise separated with a characterization of honorable from such service and shall have been a bona fide resident of the State of Nebraska continuously for at least one (1) year immediately prior to assuming this position. DD 214 and resume must accompany application. Applications will be accepted through March 13, 2017, and are available at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office. Antelope County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

