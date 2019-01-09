The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown.
Albion — Kendra Gonzalez and Hailey Schademann
Elgin — Lydia Behnk and Whitney Walker Moore
Neligh — Rachel Higgins
Orchard — Noemi Liscano
Petersburg — Paige Ketteler
UNK Announces Dean’s List
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.