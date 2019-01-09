UNK Announces Dean’s List

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown.

Albion — Kendra Gonzalez and Hailey Schademann

Elgin — Lydia Behnk and Whitney Walker Moore

Neligh — Rachel Higgins

Orchard — Noemi Liscano

Petersburg — Paige Ketteler