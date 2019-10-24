Two vehicle accident this morning

Accident shuts down portion of Highway 70

The Nebraska State Patrol, Antelope County Sheriff’s Department and Elgin Rescue personnel were on the scene early this morning of a two vehicle accident. Occurring 8 miles west of Elgin on Highway 70, a semi truck and passenger car collided. The semi received extensive damage to the driver’s side front. The car apparently flipped as a result of the impact.

Law enforcement shut down traffic in the area temporarily until the vehicles and debris were removed.

The number of people involved and/or extent of injuries is unknown at this time as the accident investigation continues. Stay tuned for updates as they become available from law enforcement to the Elgin Review.