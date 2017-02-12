Two Schools In Elgin Benefit From Generous Invenergy Donation

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic and St. Boniface schools receive funds from Invenergy.

Luke Hinkle, a local representative of Invenergy, recently presented Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and St. Boniface Elementary School with a donation of $2,000.  The schools utilized the funds to purchase instructional equipment for their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and Art programs. Students will be able to work with items such as 3D pens, programmable robots, and physics sets. Betty Getzfred, Administrator at both schools stated, “Gifts such as these help us to offer cutting-edge technologies to our students and gives them valuable problem-solving skills for the future. We would like to thank Invenergy for their investment in our students.”

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic students utilizing the 3D pens purchased courtesy of Invenergy.
Working with the 3D pens provided by the Invenergy donation are art students (l. to r.) Shantel Preister, Grace Henn, Lizzy Mlnarik and Gracie Bullock.  
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and St. Boniface Elementary students show off items purchased courtesy of Invenergy.
Pictured with STEM equipment are l. to r. – back row: Harlie Bode, Noah Knievel, front row: Kaitey Schumacher, Elizabeth Moser, Lillian Moser and Nevaeh Jockens