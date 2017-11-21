Turkey winners announced

Twenty-eight families will have something else to be thankful for this Thanksgiving — a free turkey! Winners have been announced for the turkey Giveaway sponsored by the Elgin Community Club.

Turkeys can be picked up at Dean’s Market. Please pick up your turkey by Nov. 30th.

Winners are:

• Antelope County Vet Clinic — Matt Booth

• Arbor View Farm — Cassie Schindler

• Bank of Elgin — Mary Avidano

• Elgin Bargain Box — Tammy Buck

• Boone & Antelope Mutual Insurance Co — Karla Von Bonn

• CVA Agronomy — Steve Busteed

• CVA Grain & Feed — Randy Dinslage

• CVA Lumber & Hardware — Louis Schindler

• Coffeehouse Café — JoAnn Dinslage

• Dean’s Market — Linda Mitchell

• DJ Lawncare — Bud Miller

• Dollar $tore & More — Molly Mlnarik

• Draper Insurance — Linda Moser

• Elgin Community Center — Vera Dell Stuhr

• Elgin Insurance Services — Ken Schindler

• Elgin One Stop/Sleepin Inn — Sharon Bartak

• Elgin Pharmacy & Gifts — Carla Bolli

• Elgin Review — James Meis

• Elgin Veterans Medical Clinic/Boone County Health Center — Lois Schrunk

• Hometown Station — Dennis Wiehn

• Insurance Mart — Connie Nelson

• Jerry’s Feed Service — Phil Starman

• Lordemann Insurance — Ken Reestman

• Precision Repair — Joe Oberbrockling

• Sapp Brothers Petroleum — LeRoy Kerkman

• Town & Country Veterinary Clinic — Verona Henn

• St Boniface/PJCC (Kyle & Deb Warren) — Anna Meis

• Sandhills Hide-A-Way (Lois & Ellis Schrunk) — Bob Schiltmeyer